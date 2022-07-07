Minister says no forcible land acquisition, but farmers refuse to withdraw protest

Farmers want the entire land acquisition process to be dropped

Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani meets farmers who are protesting against land acquisition for industrial purposes, at Chennarayapatna hobli in Devanahalli taluk.

A meeting on Thursday to find a solution to the impasse over acquisition of 1,777 acres in Bengaluru district, where farmers are protesting against the acquisition process for nearly 100 days now, did not make much headway as farmers refused to withdraw their protest despite an appeal by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who also assured that land will not be forcefully acquired.

While Mr. Nirani directed officials not to forcefully take land from farmers, the latter urged him to drop the entire acquisition process. A final decision will be taken after a meeting of farmers with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Nirani said. The farmers in Chennarayapatna hobli in Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, near here, are protesting against acquisition of 1,777 acres that has been identified for development of Haralur Industrial Development project for aerospace and defence parks.

“The land can be acquired if farmers give their land voluntarily for industrial purposes. Land acquisition process should not be forced on farmers. Any such complaints against officials will be dealt with seriously,” the Minister said during his interaction with farmers from Chennarayapatna hobli.

Directing the officials, including tahsildar, assistant commissioner and KIADB officials to visit the spot for verification if farmers come forward to give their land, Mr. Nirani said, “If farmers agree to the land acquisition, such farmers should be given compensation as per the market price. Land of those farmers opposed to acquisition should be dropped from the acquisition process.”

Among others, Small Industries Minister N. (MTB) Nagaraj, Chikkaballapura MP B.N. Bachegowda and Devanahalli legislator Nisarga Narayanswamy were present in the meeting.

Ramesh Cheemachanahalli, a farmer who took part in the meeting, said the committee has decided not to withdraw the protest until the preliminary notification for acquisition is withdrawn. “As per the legal provision, the government cannot selectively acquire land. These are attempts to break the farmers unity by offering to acquire the land of farmers who are willing to take compensation. About 75% of farmers are against acquisition. We have convened a meeting on July 12 to discuss legal implications,” he said.