Mineral water can supplier arrested for peddling drugs
The Byadarahalli police on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old supplier of mineral water cans and recovered 930 grams of marijuana and ₹1,400 from him.
The accused, Dhanush, was peddling drugs in the city along with his usual work to avoid undue attention. The police suspect that the accused is part of an inter-State racket and sourced the drugs from his contacts in a neighboring State and was peddling in the city.
The police have taken Dhanush into custody and are investigating to ascertain his network.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.