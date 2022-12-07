  1. EPaper
Military display teams put up scintillating performance 

December 07, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An aerial display by Army Service Corps during the full dress rehearsal ahead of the 11th Reunion and 262nd Corps Day of ASC, at the ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru, on December 7, Wednesday.

An aerial display by Army Service Corps during the full dress rehearsal ahead of the 11th Reunion and 262nd Corps Day of ASC, at the ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru, on December 7, Wednesday.

A military display of Army equestrian sports, paramotor flying, free fall from paratroopers, and flying demonstration by the Indian Air Force’s Sarang team was organised here on Wednesday.

It was done as a part of the 11th ASC Reunion and the 262nd Corps Day which is being celebrated at the ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, on December 8 and 9.

“To showcase the capability of our armed forces and to offer a glimpse into the military might of the nation to the young aspiring minds and to motivate them to join the defence forces, a military display was organised,” said the Ministry of Defence.

The display was attended by personnel and families of armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, other defence establishments and schoolchildren.

During the display a paratrooper fell on a treetop, however, no injuries were reported.

The full dress rehearsal ahead of the 11th Reunion and 262nd Corps Day of ASC, at the ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru, on December 7, Wednesday.

The full dress rehearsal ahead of the 11th Reunion and 262nd Corps Day of ASC, at the ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru, on December 7, Wednesday.

Microlight flying expedition

As part of the 11th Army Service Corps Reunion and to commemorate the 75th year of independence, the Army Adventure Nodal Centre (Microlight) Gaya has undertaken a Microlight Flying Expedition from Gaya to Bengaluru under the aegis of Army Service Corps and Army Adventure Wing, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army).

The Indian Army Microlight Expedition was flagged off from Gaya (Bihar) on November 30.

The expedition involved a cross-country flight by a fleet of four microlight aircraft over an aerial distance of more than 5,000 km in about 17 days including airshow/ maintenance halt. The expedition route was over plains of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, hilly terrain and plains of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The inclement weather and gusty winds make this an extremely challenging expedition, the ministry said.

The microlight aircraft will perform an airshow at the 11th Army Service Corps Reunion and 262nd Corps Day.

