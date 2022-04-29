‘Micro action plans needed to improve air quality’

Among the key measures to be taken to improve air quality are improvement in public transportation infrastructure and a blanket ban on open waste burning, says a study report. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

There is a need for micro action plans that will help pollution control boards to take effective, result-oriented action towards improving air quality, said Shanth A. Thimmaiah, Chairman, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. (KSPCB)

He was speaking at a data dissemination and capacity building event for over 50 government officials from Karnataka by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), which had recently released two studies: ‘Emission Inventory and Pollution Reduction Strategies for Bengaluru’ and ‘Identification of Polluting Sources for Bengaluru.’

The study findings revealed that Bengaluru can see possible concentration reductions of ~26.5%, ~13.5%, and ~9.6%, respectively, for high-, medium-, and low-emission reduction scenarios (measures clubbed with varying levels of compliance) for both PM 10 and PM 2.5 by 2024. Key measures considered under the scenarios were improvement in public transportation infrastructure, diesel particulate filter installation in trucks, and a strict ban on open waste burning.

Vijay Mohan Raj, Principal Secretary, Ecology and Environment Department, Government of Karnataka said “air guilt” — the guilt that comes from knowing that we are contributing to air pollution and how — needs to be felt by all and drive our actions

Pratima Singh, Research Scientist at CSTEP who led the study, observed that considering Bengaluru’s status as a non-attainment city, conducting a scientific assessment through source apportionment and emission inventory was crucial towards preparing efficient strategies.

CSTEP is working with the KSPCB and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to help implement the recommendations.