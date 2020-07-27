Metro project: Committee tries to save three trees

The committee of experts from the Department of Forestry, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru has recommended retaining three of the total enumerated trees, without either felling or translocating, as they do not come in the way of the metro line alignment.

The committee was satisfied with the procedure adopted for excavation and transplantation of trees, but suggested certain additional measures that augment the chances of survival of the transplanted trees.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has, in principle, agreed to accept the committee’s recommendations.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, which considered the committee’s report, asked the BMRCL to file an affidavit to adhere to the suggestions made by the committee.

The experts from UAS were asked to study the felling and translocation of trees for the metro project after the High Court was not satisfied with the manner which a government-appointed committee had dealt with the issue.

“Different sites identified for transplantation of trees (Jayanagara Fire Station premises, Vellara Rashtriya Military School premises, Military Dairy Farm, Ballari Road) are satisfactory in terms of the surrounding environment, soil properties and the total area earmarked,” the UAS committee has said in its report.

The bench adjourned hearing on the PIL petition, filed by D.V. Devara and Bangalore Environmental Trust, to July 29 while orally asking the State government to consider appointing one of the members of UAS’s committee to the committee appointed by the government to oversee the process of felling trees for the metro project as per earlier directions of the court.