Medical device manufacturing firm cheated of ₹48 lakh

The North East cybercrime police have registered a case against two conmen who cheated a Begnaluru-based medical devices manufacturing and marketing firm of ₹48 lakh by promising to supply it with sanitisers and thermal scanners.

In his complaint to the police, the director of the firm said the accused claimed to be representatives of a pharma company in Assam. They had approached him online to sell the products which are high in demand in the market.

After several rounds of formal discussions, the firm placed a bulk order and transferred ₹48 lakh on different dates between April 4 and May 5. They agreed on a date for when the consignment would be shipped. However, they missed the deadline for the supply and started citing excuses such as transportation and non-availability of raw material. The conmen finally stopped all communication and switched off their phones, said the police.

After repeated attempts to reach them, the director on Thursday, filed a police complaint. The police are tracking down the accused based on the bank account details and their mobile phones .

Two similar cases of cheating, but on a smaller scale were also reported on June 1 at different police stations. In two cases, in Whitefield and Brigade Road, the victims lost a total of ₹4.4 lakh while trying to buy oxygen concentrators online. The police have warned the public to remain vigilant while purchasing medical devices and medicines online as instances of fraud are on the rise.