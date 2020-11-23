Medical college to bear name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

It is an autonomous institute of the government of Karnataka

The State government has renamed the Government Medical College and Research Centre in the premises of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The medical college will now be called ‘Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre’.

The medical college is an autonomous institute of the government of Karnataka. According to the website of the institute, the Bowring Civil Hospital for men was established in 1867. The institute was named after Lewis Bentham Bowring, who was the Chief Commissioner of Mysuru and Coorg from 1862 to 1870.

The Lady Curzon Hospital was established in the late 1890s for women and children. Before it became an autonomous institute, it was part of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. In 2019, the Medical Council of India granted 150 seats to this centre.