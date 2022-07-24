MBA graduate and assistant held on the charge of robbing civil contractor

The Giri Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old MBA graduate and his 18-year-old assistant for stealing valuables and a bike from a civil contractor on July 2.

The police verified the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused and arrested them when they returned to the city on Sunday.

Deepak L., inspector, Giri Nagar station, who led the investigation, said that the accused had noticed Lokesh, a civil contractor and resident of Srinagar, who was allegedly inebriated and waiting for his family members.

Mr. Lokesh had a party with friends and was left alone outside the restaurant. The Hoysala patrolling team confronted him and advised him not to drive in an inebriated condition and offered to drop him home.

But Mr. Lokesh said that he would call his family to pick him up and waited by the road with the bike, said the police.

The accused, Sridhar, 29, an MBA graduate, and Nitin Raj, 18, a high-school dropout, allegedly approached Mr. Lokesh, attacked him, before stealing his gold chain, ring, mobile phone, and wallet, containing ₹20,000, and sped away after snatching his bike.

The accused soon rode to M.M. hills on the stolen bike and stayed there for three days. They even offered donation with the stolen money as penance before heading to Goa to party, said the police.

The accused allegedly pawned the gold valuables and spent the money in Goa before returning to the city. The police waiting for the accused pinned them down.

The accused have been booked under robbery and the police are probing further to ascertain their criminal background.