Mayor directs officials to cancel trade licences over Kannada in signage

Also directs them to remove all hoardings

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, on Tuesday, directed officials to cancel the trade licences of businesses and shops that have not given 60% prominence to Kannada in their sign boards even after receiving notices from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

He said officials have to ensure that pubs, malls and restaurants have Kannada signages. He also directed the officials concerned to remove all hoardings in the city as per the direction of the Karnataka High Court. He said that he would write to the police to provide security to officials who are involved in removing hoardings.

According to a BBMP release, the city has around 48,000 trade licence holders, but the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has issued commercial connections to over five lakh establishments, most of which come under the BBMP limits.

“If trade licences are given to all these commercial establishments, BBMP’s income will also increase,” the Mayor said.

