Manyata Tech Park flooded; Yelahanka faces the brunt of rain fury

Singapura lake, Amanikere lake, and Allalasandra lake overflow, transform roads in the vicinity into rivulets

Several areas in the north and north-west of Bengaluru were battered by heavy rains on November 21 evening. Apart from basements of several apartments getting flooded, rain water inundated several homes in many localities in Yelahanka zone and parts of Mahadevapura zone.

According to initial reports, the Singapura lake, Amanikere lake, and Allalasandra lake have overflowed and transformed roads in the vicinity into rivulets. Several houses were inundated, with residents unable to get out of their homes.

Among the areas affected by the rains was Manyata Tech Park, one of the largest tech parks in north Bengaluru, which was flooded.

Residents marooned, no power

Water from the Amanikere lake flooded Kendriya Vihar in Yelahanka. Residents claimed that the basement of all eight blocks of the apartment complex had nearly four feet of water. Police, fire and emergency service personnel, and locals joined hands to help 603 families who were rescued in rafts on November 22 morning.

Power supply to the complex has been cut off.

In Yelahanka zone, several railway underbridges and roads were flooded, causing traffic jams. Tatanagar, Vidyaranyapura, Balaji Layout, Hebbal Sarovara Layout, Kodigehalli, Thindlu were badly affected.

There was nearly four-feet of water at Kogilu Cross, Amruthahalli. Some of the motorists who tried to cross the flooded spot were stranded in the middle of the road, blocking the movement of other vehicles.

Water from the Allalasandra lake overflowed on the Yelahanka - Doddaballapur Road. Overflow of Singapura lake resulted in inundation of several roads nearby.

Local residents alleged that none of the authorities concerned visited the rain-affected areas. They claimed that the lake had overflowed last year as well, which they attributed to the road constructed over the rajakaluve (storm water drain).

Rainfall data

According to information made available by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), Agrahara Layout in Yelahanka received the maximum rain of 153 mm, while Yelahanka received 150 mm rain. Chowdeshwari ward received 138 mm while Atturu ward, both under Yelahanka zone, received 130.5 mm.

In Mahadevapura zone, Horamavu received 103 mm. Kannuru gram panchayat limits received 143.5 mm while Bagaluru and Sathanuru panchayat limits received 96 mm of rainfall.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was expected to visit some of the flood-hit regions close to Bengaluru on November 22. He had visited villages in Hoskote, on the outskirts, in the morning and was expected to visit Kolar later in the day.