Man who set fire to his wife found dead in Andhra Pradesh

A 50-year-old man who allegedly set his wife on fire on November 19 and escaped, despite sustaining injuries, was found dead in Penukonda, Andhra Pradesh recently.

The deceased was identified as Nisar. He was married to Ayesha, 45, and the couple lived in Rajendra Nagar with their children .

According to the police, on November 19, Nisar decided to muder his wife and make it look like an accidental death.

After confirming that she was alone at home, he allegedly walked to the house with a bottle of petrol and asked Ayesha to take out the cylinder from the kitchen.

While she was busy getting the cylinder, he allegedly poured petrol on her and ran out of the house, locking the door behind him. “He tried to light a matchstick and throw it in from the window, but Ayesha closed the window and screamed for help,” said the police.

Nisar broke the window and threw the burning matchstick inside the house. A piece of glass slashed his hand, causing a deep cut.

The fire quickly spread following a blast in the house which damaged the front door. Nisar also sustained burn injuries to his face as well. By then, neighbours had gathered at the spot, but he escaped.

Ayesha was rescued and shifted to Victoria Hospital where she died. The Adugodi police had launched a search for Nisar who had switched off his phone and boarded a bus to Andhra Pradesh.

“In order to evade arrest, he did not seek medical help and slept on the footpath at Penukonda. As his health deteriorated, Nisar died owing to a suspected cardiac arrest. The police realised where he was when passers-by found the phone in his pocket and switched it on. They were able to reach his son,” said the police.

“The post-mortem of the body was conducted and handed over to the family. We have registered a case of murder against Nisar and now we will file a report before the court as part of the chargesheet for further procedure,” a senior police officer added.