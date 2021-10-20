Man murders woman, tries to set body on fire

A 28-year-old woman was found murdered with multiple stab injuries at her house in Yarab Nagar in Banashankari on Tuesday. The murder had attempted to set fire to the body to remove evidence, said the police.

The victim, Afreen Khanum, a tailor by profession, was alone at home when the incident took place. “Her husband works at the Timber Yard, while their children – aged five and three years – were at their grandparents’ house,” said the police.

Afreen was murdered in the afternoon. The unidentified attacker stabbed her with a pair of scissors that she used for tailoring. The accused covered the body with the cloth and set it on fire before locking the door from outside and escaping.

The incident came to light around 5.30 p.m. when neighbours noticed thick smoke billowing from the house and alerted her family members. When they broke open the back door, they found the partial burnt body on the bed.

The police are analysing call record details and are questioning her husband, neighbours and other family members.