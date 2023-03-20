HamberMenu
Man murdered over parking row

March 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was hacked to death by his relatives over a trivial row on car parking in Medimallasandra near Hoskote. The incident happened on Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Ismail Khan, while the accused are on the run.

According to the police, the deceased and the accused had a property dispute for a long time. On Sunday, a heated argument ensued over car parking. In the melee, the accused stabbed Ismail repeatedly, killing him on the spot. The accused soon fled the scene.

The Anugondanahalli police rushed to the spot and conducted spot inspection before shifting the body for post-mortem. The police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the accused.

