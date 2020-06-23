Man kills wife in Bengaluru, mother-in-law in Kolkata, before ending own life

A 42-year-old identified as Amit Agarwal allegedly killed his wife in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, went to Kolkata and killed his mother-in-law before ending his own life there.
According to the Mahadevapura police, Amit shot his mother-in-law before killing himself on Monday. His father-in-law reportedly escaped.
His wife has been identified as Shilpi D., 40, who was working as a chartered accountant and stayed in an apartment in Garudacharpalya. Alerted by her neighbours in Bengaluru and the Kolkata police, Mahadevapura police rushed to the residence of Shilpi where they found her dead.
Speaking to The Hindu, an officer said that a case of murder had been registered at the Mahadevapura Police Station. “Prima facie, it looks like murder. We have initiated the post-mortem process and are waiting for the report,” the officer said. He also said that the cause or motive behind the act would be ascertained after taking information from relatives and friends.
According to sources, the Kolkata police found a note in which Amit claimed to have killed his wife in Bengaluru. The couple had reportedly separated and have a 10-year-old son.
(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling Karnataka’s suicide prevention helpline 104.)
