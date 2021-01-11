Man kills live-in partner, her mother; surrenders

A 25-year-old woman and her mother were killed allegedly by the daughter’s live-in partner at their house at Devanahalli on Saturday night. The accused, identified as Malay Kumar Fareed from Assam, later surrendered before the police and allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to the police, he was in a relationship with Ramadevi and the couple had a four-month-old child. She and her mother, Lakshmidevi, 52, hailed from Bagepalli in Kolar district.

A senior police officer said the incident took place Saturday late night when Lakshmidevi’s husband and her son were at Hoskote. “Fareed and Ramadevi were in the relationship for a couple of years. The probe so far has revealed that the two were arguing about marriage. Fareed kept dodging her requests,” said the police officer.

On Saturday night, Ramadevi brought up the status of their relationship. Fareed told the police that in anger, when they were asleep, he attacked them with a machete. Later, he came to the police station and confessed the crime.

“In his confession, Fareed said he worked as a fabricator at an under-construction apartment while Ramadevi did housework. They started seeing each other in 2018. After they had the child in September 2020, Ramadevi decided they should get married. Her mother reportedly also confided in some of her friends in the apartment, and asked that they advise him to marry her daughter,” said the police officer.

The Devanahalli police on Sunday conducted the mahazar and shifted the bodies for post-mortem. Fareed was arrested. He had been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.