Man killed in lightning strike on NICE Road, son injured

A vegetable vendor was killed and his son was injured in a lightning strike on NICE Road near Byadarahalli on Sunday evening. The father and son had taken shelter under a tree to escape the heavy rain.

The police have identified the deceased as Thippeswamy, a vegetable vendor who hails from Tumakuru. He lived in T. Dasarahalli with his 22-year-old son Chidanand.

According to the police, Thippeswamy and Chidanand had visited a relative at Chikkagollarahatti for lunch earlier in the day. “They were returning home via NICE Road on their two-wheeler. As it started raining heavily and visibility was poor, they decided to pull up on the side of the road, and took shelter under a tree,” said a police officer.

At around 5.45 p.m., lightning struck the tree, killing Thippeswamy on the spot.

“His son who was standing next to him was also injured and was rushed to hospital by the Hoysala patrolling staff who reached the spot within a few minutes,” the police officer said. He is being treated in ICU and said to be critical. A case was registered in the Byadarahalli police station in this regard.

Heavy rain was reported in various parts of the city on Sunday. The police have advised people against taking shelter under trees.