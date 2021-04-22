Bengaluru

Man held for illegally selling Remdesivir in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch police, which has undertaken a drive against people selling drugs used to treat COVID-19 in the blackmarket, arrested a 43-year-old pharmaceutical company employee who was trying to sell Remdesivir vials in Indiranagar for ₹11,000.

After receiving a tip-off, a police team approached the accused, who was later identified as Vushnuvardhana. They convinced him to meet them at a spot on 100 ft Road with the vials and caught him red-handed on Tuesday. “The accused was working in a pharmaceutical company and sourced the drugs from there,” an officer said.

