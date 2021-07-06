Man, friend resort to chain snatching to recover lockdown losses

The Rajarajeshwarinagar police on Tuesday arrested two men, one of whom is the owner of a mobile phone repair shop, who had allegedly resorted to snatching chains from elderly women in order to make up for the losses they had incurred during the lockdown.

Last Sunday, shop owner Ravi, 24, and his friend Rahul, 21, robbed an elderly woman of her mangalsutra worth ₹2.8 lakh while on her morning walk at BEML Layout.

Based on CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the duo who live in a rented house in Kengeri. “The probe revealed that Ravi runs the mobile phone repair and service store in Katriguppe, while Rahul supplies mineral water to hotels,” said a police officer.

The men allegedly confessed to the crime. They claimed that they had incurred huge losses and decided to snatch gold chains in an attempt to recover their losses. “They first tried to break open an ATM in Pandavapura on June 14. But, they failed as they set off the alarm,” the police said.