Bengaluru

Man found dead in drain

A construction worker was found dead in a drain in Karimsab Layout in Rajgopalanagar on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Sharavana, 42, from Tamil Nadu, used to stay at construction sites he worked at, the police said.

A probe revealed that he was a chronic alcoholic and on Monday night, under the influence of alcohol, he lost his balance, slipped into the drain, sustained severe head injuries and succumbed, the police said.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting a post mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.


