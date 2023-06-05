Man dupes woman, runs away with gold and cash in Peenya

June 05, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Bengaluru

A man allegedly cheated a 32-year-old grocery shop owner, and ran away with her gold chain, and ₹1.23 lakh in cash in Peenya on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused claimed to be from the neighborhood, came to the shop, and ordered a few items to be delivered to his residence.

During a casual chat, he introduced himself as part of a free laptop distribution scheme, and asked her whether she had children eligible for it. The victim, Shruthi, told him that she had a son in college, following which he told her to go to the house, and meet a person to get the laptop immediately, said the police.

He even suggested that since the scheme was for poor children, she should remove her gold chain, and go to the house which is around 250 metres away to get the laptop, the police said.

As directed, Ms. Shruthi removed her chain and went to get the laptop. After reaching the house, she realised that the person was not in the house. She returned to the shop and found the man was missing along with the chain and ₹3,000 she kept in the cash box, according to the police.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case of cheating and theft and, are trying to track down the accused.