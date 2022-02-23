Man crushed under wheels of BMTC bus in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent February 23, 2022 23:09 IST

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus rammed a scooter killing the pillion rider on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Prem Shankar Prasad, 35, an electrician. The incident took place on ITPL Road in Whitefield. when he was heading to work.

His 19-year-old colleague, Nasim Akhtar, sustained injuries and is being treated at a private hospital, said the police. “The duo hail from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and worked for a private firm in Bengaluru. While they were on their way to work, the bus veered to the left in order to stop,” said a police officer.

Mr. Akhtar lost control and rammed into the pavement. On impact, he fell to the left and escaped. Mr. Prasad fell on the other side and was crushed under the wheels of the moving bus. The Whitefield traffic booked the driver for rash and negligent driving and also death due to negligence.