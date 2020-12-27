Man claiming to be BBMP marshal caught

He was collecting fines from citizens in Jayanagar

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has appointed marshals to levy fines on those found to be not just littering, but also not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Recently, a man claiming to be marshal was found collecting fines from citizens in Jayanagar. He was allegedly in possession of a wireless instrument and a file said to be of BBMP. Suspicious citizens reported this to the BBMP. The person has been identified as Kiran, 19, who was handed over to the Tilak Nagar police.

The BBMP is said to have filed an FIR.

Chief Marshal Rajbir Singh has urged citizens to not fall prey to such miscreants. He said that marshals will always be in uniform and will also possess an identity card issued by the BBMP.