Man arrested on the charge of killing wife in Bengaluru after domestic dispute

April 14, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Bengaluru

A domestic dispute between a newly married couple over having children ended in tragedy, when the man allegedly killed his wife in the HAL police station limits in Bengaluru.

The accused, Naveen Kumar, a native of Ramanagara, allegedly strangled his wife, Girija, 30, a native of Bhatkal.

According to the police, the couple had been married for eight months and lived in Annasandrapalya. Recently, Girija had an abortion and was not ready for another child.

However, Naveen wanted a child soon, leading to an argument between them. Recently, after a fight Naveen strangled his wife and fled the scene, but he was arrested within hours, said police officials.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is under way.