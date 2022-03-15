Man arrested for trying to sell two Indian star tortoises
The mobile forest squad caught a 27-year-old man while he was attempting to sell two Indian star tortoises to the passers-by at Mathikere main road on Tuesday. After receiving a tip-off, a team headed by Deputy Conservator of Forest G.A. Gangadhar visited the spot and arrested Mohammed Haroon. The tortoises will be rehabilitated at Bannerghatta Rescue Centre. The accused has been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and taken into custody, said the police.
