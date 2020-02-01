Make-up artiste held for picking up lost watch at KIA

A 32-year-old make-up artist was arrested and charged with theft after she picked up an expensive watch lying at Kempegowda International Airport. She told the police that she was going to give it to the authorities but was arrested before she could do so.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. The wristwatch belonged to a male passenger headed to Port Blair. According to the police, his watch slipped from his wrist after he cleared baggage check. It was only after boarding the flight did the passenger realise that the watch was missing and filed a complaint with security personnel.

“CCTV camera footage showed the woman picking up the watch and walking away. She then went to the washroom,” said the police.

When she got out of the washroom, she was confronted by a team of CISF officials, who detained her, recovered the watch and handed her over to the police. “The accused is a make-up artist from Mumbai, who had come to Bengaluru for an assignment but was returning home as she was unwell,” the police added.

The woman told the police that she had no intention of stealing the watch and was planning on handing it over to security personnel. Based on a complaint by Tara Chand, senior officer of CISF, the airport police filed an FIR against the accused. The woman was let off on station bail.