Lokayukta raid on 45 BBMP offices across Bengaluru to check irregularities

At least 13 Judicial Officers, 7 Superintendents of Police, 19 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 26 Police Inspectors along with several other Police Personnel and staff were deployed for inspection

August 03, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Head Office (BBMP building) at Hudson circle, in Bengaluru. file photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Head Office (BBMP building) at Hudson circle, in Bengaluru. file photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In a major crack down, Lokayukta officials on August 3 conducted surprise checks on 45 offices of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) simultaneously to check irregularities.

As many as 13 Judicial Officers, 7 Superintendents of Police, 19 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 26 Police Inspectors along with several other Police Personnel and staff were deployed for inspection. The Director General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta were supervising the inspections.

Lokayukta and Upalokayukta were also part of the raid, personally making surprise visits to some of the offices and monitoring the raids and checks.

Efforts are on to unearth all illegalities and irregularities in the light of allegations of corruption, favouritism, nepotism and other instances of maladministration., a senior police officer said.

