Locals allege dedicated ramps are prioritised at their cost

Embassy Office Parks says additional ramps will be built after metro pillars come up

Residents in localities on either side of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch between Hebbal and Nagawara are upset after their access to the flyover was cut off. The down ramp of Nagawara flyover and up ramp of Veerannapalya flyover have been demolished to facilitate the construction of two dedicated ramps to the Embassy Manyata Business Park, a major tech park on the ORR.

Work on the ramps to the tech park, which allows employees to drive directly into the campus, is nearing completion.

Md. Ibrahim, general secretary of the Nagawara Residential Welfare Association, and B.K. Dhar from Veerannapalya Residents’ Welfare Association told The Hindu that this appeared to be a deliberate attempt to cut off direct access to surrounding areas such as Govindapura, Veerannapalya, L.R. Bande, Kempapura, Thanisandra, and Mariyannapalya. Residents now have to take circuitous routes, they said.

Earlier, motorists coming from Hennur and travelling towards Nagawara and surrounding areas would go over the Nagawara flyover, avoiding the signal at Nagawara junction. Similarly, the Veerannapalya flyover helped motorists from Veerannapalya, Thanisandra and surrounding areas. Those travelling from Thanisandra towards Hebbal would enter the ORR from the Nagawara signal and avoid the signal by using Veerannapalya flyover. Now, commuters are forced to pass through the signal, explained Sanjay Jangam, also from Veerannapalya RWA. He added that a major Namma Metro terminus that would come up at Nagawara would compound traffic woes of the locals.

Appeal to authorities

Representatives of both the associations have approached the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and politicians. “We met with MLAs Krishna Byre Gowda and K.J. George, and Bengaluru North MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda,” said Mr. Ibrahim.

The associations have suggested three solutions: a one-lane ramp from Nagawara flyover to the service road and another to Veerannapalya flyover from the service road, and a signal at the Dhee Road-ORR service road junction.

BBMP’s chief engineer (road infrastructure) B.S. Prahallad told The Hindu that following the earlier traffic study, the plan was to accommodate local traffic on the service road itself. “However, after visiting the spot and receiving petitions from residents, we have decided on an up ramp at Veerannapalya signal and down ramp at Nagawara signal as an add-on feature. This could be done without disturbing the existing structure,” he said.

He also said that the same had already been discussed with the contractors and Embassy Office Parks, which is constructing the ramps. They have agreed to foot the additional cost that would be incurred, he said. “The new drawing with these add-on features will be submitted to the BBMP for approval in another week. Once approved, work on the same will be taken up,” he added.

However, spokespersons of Embassy Office Parks said the construction of these ramps may be possible only after the construction of at least the metro pillars. They added that part of the service road from Hebbal to Hennur would be taken up for metro construction work. This means that only the one-lane service road on the other side would remain for use.

“That apart, land acquisition may be required for the construction of the two ramps, given that the service road (from Hennur to Hebbal) is very narrow,” said the spokespersons, adding that a large part of the traffic that was currently on the service roads now would be diverted over the flyover once the two ramps into the business park were opened. “The ramps were designed after a scientific traffic study and approved by the BBMP,” they added.