List cleared, Cabinet expansion in three days: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda in Delhi on Friday, announced that the list of new Ministers had been cleared by the high command and he would expand the Cabinet in the next three days after another round of consultations in Bengaluru.

A jubilant CM, who has waited for nearly two months to take up the exercise, is said to have got his way with most of the names he had proposed, including party-hoppers who were re-elected from the BJP in the Assembly bypolls and old timers, according to party sources. The expansion would take place either on Sunday or Monday, sources close to the CM said.

“The meeting has been fruitful. The high command has agreed to most of the recommendations I made. The central leadership has authorised me to expand the Cabinet whenever I want. But I will do it after taking everyone into confidence in the next three days,” he told presspersons.