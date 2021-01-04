Leopard killed in hit-and-run accident

Officials trying to trace vehicle

A six-year-old leopard was run over by a vehicle near Sathanur on the Kanakapura-Dindigul national highway on Sunday evening. The leopard was presumably crossing the road when it was hit by the vehicle, said forest officials.

A few villagers saw the big cat lying on the road, and alerted forest officials. “Efforts are on to identify the vehicle. We have alerted check post staff to gather details on all vehicles that passed through in the evening and whether they saw anything unusual,” a senior officer said.

Wild animals being victims of hit-and-run accidents is a common occurrence. A two-and-a-half-year-old leopard was run over by a vehicle near Channarayapatna forest range in October last year.

“We have put up signage at strategic locations asking motorists to be more careful, but such incidents unfortunately keep happening,” a forest officer said.