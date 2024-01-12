January 12, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

With some crematoria in Bengaluru refusing to accept bodies of people who succumbed to COVID, the State Health Department has said that there are no designated facilities in Karnataka for the cremation of COVID deceased persons. In a circular issued on January 11, Health Commissioner Randeep D. has said that the last rites of COVID victims can be done in all crematoria as per the guidelines provided by the government.

One more death was reported on January 11 taking the total number of deaths since December 15 to 28. A 59-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who was diagnosed with SARI, died on January 8 in a private hospital.

As many as 240 new cases were reported on January 11 while 220 patients recovered. With this, the total number of active cases reduced to 993. Of these, 56 patients are being treated in hospitals. While eight patients are in ICUs, two are on ventilator support. As many as 7,015 tests were done in the last 24 hours, including 6,223 RTPCR tests.