Lasika Utsav: Over 8 lakh doses administered till 9 p.m.

On the sixth ‘Lasika Utsav’ day, Karnataka administered 8,98,522 vaccinations till 9 p.m. With this, the State has administered 5,85,60,203 doses so far of which 1,85,44,996 are second doses. It had set a target of 15 lakh doses on Friday. Although Lasika Utsav is held every Wednesday, it was postponed to Friday this week on account of festival holiday.

On September 17, during the mela, the State was able to administer 31,43,598 doses as against a target of 31,75,000. According to Co-WIN, till 9 p.m., the highest number of doses (73,706) were administered in Belagavi. BBMP and Vijayapura followed with 58,797 and 56,696 doses respectively on Friday. The lowest numbers were administered in Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Udupi at 3,593, 10,338 and 11,184 respectively.

Men have outnumbered women in overall vaccinations with 2,95,32,534 of the total 5,85,60,203 doses administered so far being given to men. More than half (3,18,74,075) of the total doses administered in the State are in the 18-44 years age group. As many as 1,62,46,982 persons in the 45-60 years age group and 1,04,39,146 persons aged above 60 have been jabbed so far.

New cases

Karnataka on Friday reported 397 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,80,170. Bengaluru Urban reported 140 and three deaths. With seven deaths, the toll rose to 37,861. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 603 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 29,30,867. The State now has 11,408 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.36%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.58%.

As many as 91,772 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 66,215 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,85,54,234.