‘Largest’ residential rooftop solar power plant commissioned in Bengaluru

A rooftop solar power plant, touted as “the largest” for a residential apartment complex in the country, was inaugurated in the city on Saturday. Enphase Energy announced the installation of the 354.4KW plant over 13 residential high-rise buildings at the Brigade Gateway Apartment Complex here.

“This is the largest rooftop solar power plant for a residential apartment complex in India, that enables residents to save up to 69% of their present estimated consumption, while also helping save carbon emission of up to 530 tons annually,” a release said.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, inaugurated the solar installation. According to the release, about 19,300 sq.ft. is covered by the solar panels, and 4,78,440 units of power is estimated annually for common area, benefiting 1,255 apartments in the complex.