Bengaluru

Lake encroachments cleared

In a special drive, Bengaluru district administration cleared encroachments of 32 acres and 10.04 guntas of land on 20 lakes in the district on Saturday. These include lakes in Adur, Tattanahalli, Iggaluru, Bidarakuppe and other villages in Anekal taluk.

The administration also cleared 9 acres and 15 guntas of gomala land in Yelahanka, Anekal and Bengaluru South taluks apart from 3 acres and 36 gnats of gunduthopu and 7 guntas of kharab land in the district. The total market value of land cleared of encroachments on Saturday is estimated at ₹30.73 crore.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 5:50:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/lake-encroachments-cleared/article36546300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY