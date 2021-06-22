Labourer kills wife in front of his daughter

The Hulimavu police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old construction worker for allegedly killing his wife during a domestic row. The accused Mani, his wife, Asha, who worked as a domestic help, and their two children lived in a rented house in Arekere.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Mani is a chronic alcoholic and used to have frequent fights with Asha as she never gave him money. Asha sent her five-year-old son to her parents house, while she and her four-year-old daughter remained behind,” said a police officer.

During one of their fights, Asha warned that she would leave him. “In anger, Mani, in the wee hours of Tuesday, came home drunk and slit her throat while she was sleeping. He walked out of the flat, went to his mother’s house in J.P. Nagar,” said the police officer, adding that he confessed to the murder at the time of his arrest.

Later in the morning, neighbours woke up to hear the girl crying, and found her next to Asha’s body. The Hulimavu police tracked down Mani to J.P. Nagar. “His mother was not aware of the murder till the police took him into custody,” the police said.