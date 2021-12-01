Kunal Kamra’s shows in Bengaluru cancelled

Stand-up comic was scheduled to perform from December 1-19

Multiple shows of stand-up comic Kunal Kamra from December 1-19 in Bengaluru have been cancelled over ‘threats to close down the venue’ if the shows were held, Mr. Kamra said in a statement on Twitter. Mr. Kamra, who was in Bengaluru for the shows, has left the city, sources said.

This comes days after Bengaluru police advised organisers of Munawar Faruqui’s show that they ‘should cancel the show’ following threats of protests by Hindutva groups.

However, in the case of Mr. Kamra’s shows, the jurisdictional J.P. Nagar police have not issued any letter to either the venue or the organisers of the show, and there is no clarity as to why the shows were cancelled.

“On November 30, a group of ‘local residents’ held a protest in front of the venue – Artkhoj in J.P. Nagar – objecting to Mr. Kamra performing there. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd,” said Srinath Mahadev Joshi, DCP (South). “The venue has cancelled the shows, and we had nothing to do with it. Since it is an indoors programme, they need not take our permission,” he said.

Owners of Artkhoj refused to comment on the issue, only confirming that the shows had been cancelled. “We are not in a position to comment on the matter,” a representative of Artkhoj told The Hindu.

“They have been cancelled for two reasons. Firstly, we didn’t get special permission to seat 45 people in a venue that can seat more. Secondly, threats have been made to shut down the venue if I were to perform there. I guess this is also part of the COVID-19 protocol and new guidelines. I suppose I am seen as a new variant of the virus now,” Mr. Kamra posted on Twitter.