KSRTC driver killed in accident

A 32-year-old KSRTC driver was killed when a speeding scooter knocked him down while he was crossing the road outside the KSRTC depot on Mysuru Road on Wednesday night. The deceased, Pradeep, a resident of Kyatasandra, was crossing the road on his way to work when the scooter coming from Nayandahalli junction and heading towards Kimko junction knocked him down. The injured pedestrian and the scooterist were taken to a nearby hospital where the former succumbed. The Byatarayanapura traffic police registered a case of rash and negligent driving, and causing death by negligence against the driver.