KSRTC cracks down on phone use by drivers following incident on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

After 60 CCTV cameras were installed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, a KSRTC driver was spotted using a mobile phone while driving on May 12. 

Published - May 24, 2024 06:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
 Senior KSRTC officials clarified that mobile phones may only be used during emergencies and when the driver is not seated at the wheel while driving on the Bengaluru -Mysuru highway. | Photo Credit: PTI

After a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) bus driver was caught using a mobile phone while driving on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the corporation has directed the crew not to use the mobile phones while driving.

After 60 CCTV cameras were installed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, a KSRTC driver was spotted using a mobile phone while driving near Shri Chamundeshwari Hospital in Channapatna on May 12. Police officials said that the CCTV footage captured the driver using a mobile phone and violating lane regulations. The driver has been identified as an employee of the Hunsur Depot, operating a bus from the Mysuru Rural division.

The KSRTC has launched an inquiry into the incident. Corporation officials stated that appropriate action will be taken following the investigation. Senior KSRTC officials clarified that mobile phones may only be used during emergencies and when the driver is not seated at the wheel.

“Since most of the buses are now operated by a single crew member who serves as both driver and conductor, we allow them to carry a mobile phone. This is necessary for contacting passengers with reserved seats and handling emergency situations, such as a bus breakdown, when they need to reach the depot. Therefore, we permit them to have a mobile phone,” a official said.

“However, if a driver misuses this privilege and uses a mobile phone while driving, the corporation will not tolerate it. We will conduct an investigation, and appropriate action will be taken. We have already instructed our officials and all depots to ensure that our crew members do not use mobile phones while driving,” official added.

