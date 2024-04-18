Kempegowda International Airport named best regional airport in India and south Asia 

April 18, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been awarded the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia at the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator, said that this accolade is based on a comprehensive customer satisfaction survey.

KIA’s Terminal 2 also secured second position as the World’s Best New Airport Terminal for terminals opened in the 18 months prior to the 2024 World Airport Awards.

Slew of awards and honours

BIAL said that this award covers new airport terminals that have opened in the previous 18 months, and covers the full range of airport facilities, staff services and customer experience evaluation. Since opening in 2023, Terminal 2 has also received a UNESCO Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful Airport award along with a Special Prize for its interiors, LEED platinum certification, and more.

Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL said, “Receiving the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia, alongside T2’s recognition as one of the World’s Best New Airport Terminals by Skytrax, reaffirms our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional services to our passengers. This recognition not only honors us but also serves as a driving force to further enhance the passenger experience at the Airport.”

“The global quality reputation for Bangalore Airport continues to grow, and this recognition from passengers is a fantastic celebration of the success achieved over the last 12 months. The opening of the landmark Terminal 2 facility in 2023 represented significant progress in the customer experience in Bangalore,” Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said.

Benchmark for airport excellence

The Skytrax World Airport Awards, renowned globally as a benchmark for airport excellence, recognise airports that excel in delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

BIAL said that KIA clinched this prestigious title following rigorous evaluations of various frontline aspects, including check-in procedures, arrivals, transfers, shopping facilities, security, immigration processes, and departures at the gates.

“For the 2024 Awards, feedback was collected from airport customers of over 100 nationalities during a seven-month survey period conducted in over 550 airports worldwide. This feedback provides valuable insights into the customer experience across various aspects of airport service and facilities, from check-in to departure,” BIAL said.