Kashmiri delegation meets police chief

A 12-member delegation of Kashmiri traders in Bengaluru met Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday, who assured them of their safety and security.

Senior police officials, who attended the meeting, also allayed their fears.

“The Kashmiris living in the city have been reassured. We have requested them not to pay heed to rumours and contact the police should they need any help or clarification,” said a senior police officer who attended the meeting.

Another police officer said that they were worried about their loved ones back home.