Karnataka tourism: Crores of tourists, plenty of problems  

February 17, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The year 2023 was a good one for tourism in Karnataka. The State had 28.45 crore visitors, which is 10 crore more than the previous year (18 crore). While the numbers continue to grow, the challenges surrounding the tourism sector, namely of marketing and infrastructure, remain.

The reason for the surge in tourists is still said to be revenge tourism, a trend that emerged after COVID-19. Ram Prasath Manohar, Director, Tourism Department, told TheHindu that along with revenge tourism, the promotions of the department and the introduction of Shakti scheme, where women can travel for free in State-run buses, contributed partly to the surge.

Other stakeholders attribute it to the enterprising nature of the private sector in the last year to lure tourists via deals and other offers. Sanjar Imam, president, Karnataka Tourism Forum, pointed out how there could have been more tourists in the State if there was more supporting infrastructure.

Need for more hotels

“A lot of people could not travel during the peak seasons as most hotels were running at capacity. It is a shame if people wanting to come to Karnataka cannot come because of this. The government should play its part in increasing capacity by encouraging private sector,” he said.

K. Syama Raju, president, Karnataka Tourism Society, also agreed that tier-2 destinations need more hotels. “While there are lots of hotels in places like Mysuru and Hassan, we need good hotels in places like Hampi, Halebidu, and Vijayapura. The government has given industry status to classified hotels, but even normal hotels should get it and we are requesting for it,” he said. He also said that if the government provides land, then private parties will develop hotels in under the model.

The capacity problem also extends to transport options, Mr. Imam said. “With government buses not being able to ferry all the tourists, even here they should encourage private players by giving them good-term loans,” he said. He added that these problems should be immediately addressed, otherwise the State will lose its edge in tourism.

“If these problems are not solved and we do not captialise on the surge we have seen this year, then the numbers will slide next year. Once they (tourists) pick up another destination, we will end up losing,” Mr. Imam said.

Fewer foreign tourists and need for marketing

Out of the 28.45 crore visitors in 2023, only a little over 4 lakh were foreign tourists. Although this is an improvement from the 1.28 lakh foreign tourists in 2022, stakeholders constantly say that there is scope for improvement.

“We need more tourists from other countries as well as other States. We need more attractions for this. For instance, there was not much to see in Bengaluru and now the Nandi ropeway is coming up which will boost tourism. In Friday’s State Budget, some more ropeways, a lot of spiritual tourism, watersports and adventure tourism development were announced and most importantly, permission was given for continuing commercial operations till 1 a.m. in Bengaluru, which might end up increasing the number of outside visitors,” Mr. Raju said.

“We also need good highway facilities. Washrooms and other basic amenities on State highways are also essential to attract more tourists,” he added.

Referring to the Union Budget speech which mentioned marketing Indian tourist destinations on a global level, Mr. Imam said, “States should also take a leaf out of it and do their bit and market destinations on a large scale. In Karnataka, marketing happens in spurts (when compared to other states) whereas a sustained campaign is much needed.”