Karnataka reports 1,653 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,653 new COVID-19 cases, a marginal increase from the 1,639 cases on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the State rose to 28,89,994.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of new cases (418), followed by Dakshina Kannada (229). A few districts such as Yadgir and Bidar reported no new cases. There were 31 deaths reported on Thursday, taking the toll to 36,293.

As many as 2,572 people were discharged on the day, taking the total to date to 28,28,983. The number of active cases in the State dropped to 24,695. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.17%, the case fatality rate was 1.87%.

As many as 1,40,343 tests were conducted on Thursday, including 1,16,588 RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, Victoria Hospital announced that all non-COVID-19 services including OPDs, wards, ICUs and emergency operation theatres, have resumed functioning. Elective operations will also resume soon, as the fungal culture reports of these operation theatres are awaited, said the hospital in a statement. The hospital’s 44 COVID-19 patients, including seven with Mucormycosis, are in the Trauma Care Centre block.