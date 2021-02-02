Karnataka government revises fares for taxis

Citing increasing fuel and maintenance cost, the State government, on Monday, revised the fares for taxis operating in cities across Karnataka, including those in the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.
As per the order issued by the transport department, the minimum fare for non-AC taxis has been fixed at ₹75 for the first four kilometres and ₹18 for every subsequent kilometre.
For AC taxis, a minimum fare of ₹100 has been fixed for the first four kilometres and ₹24 for every subsequent kilometre.
The order further stated that the waiting charge is not applicable for the first five minutes, thereafter ₹1 will be charged for every minute.
People using taxis from midnight to 6 a.m. will have to pay 10% extra. The order noted that the fare was last revised in March 2018.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath