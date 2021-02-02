Karnataka government revises fares for taxis

Citing increasing fuel and maintenance cost, the State government, on Monday, revised the fares for taxis operating in cities across Karnataka, including those in the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

As per the order issued by the transport department, the minimum fare for non-AC taxis has been fixed at ₹75 for the first four kilometres and ₹18 for every subsequent kilometre.

For AC taxis, a minimum fare of ₹100 has been fixed for the first four kilometres and ₹24 for every subsequent kilometre.

The order further stated that the waiting charge is not applicable for the first five minutes, thereafter ₹1 will be charged for every minute.

People using taxis from midnight to 6 a.m. will have to pay 10% extra. The order noted that the fare was last revised in March 2018.