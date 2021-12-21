Karnataka Government mulling over remodelling Bengaluru’s CBD

Among other things, police in CBD will get different uniforms while the traffic signal lights would be replaced

Karnataka Government is thinking of going beyond Smart City Project with respect to development of the Central Business District of Bengaluru. The State is planning to develop the CBD of Bengaluru as a model area with the help of various departments as well as civic agencies, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Replying to K. J. George during question hour in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said, as per plans, the police in the CBD will get different uniforms while the traffic signal lights would be replaced. He had held consultations in this regard with the officials concerned. The model would be replicated in other areas depending on the feedback.

Referring to the ongoing works under the Smart City Project in Bengaluru, he said while the entire project size is around ₹1,000 crore, development of roads had been taken up at a cost of ₹550 crore. Development of Cubbon Park and K.R. Market too had been taken up at a cost of ₹42 crore and ₹60 crore, respectively as part of the project. In all, 38 different works had been taken up under the project in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister said development of roads under the Smart City Project in Bengaluru would be completed by March 2022.

Mr. George demanded that the Chief Minister, who also holds Bengaluru city development protfolio, hand over this additional responsibility to somebody else as he may not be able to get the required time to focus on Bengaluru city. He argued that Bengaluru city needs a full-fledged minister.

Mr. Bommai argued that he had been doing justice to Bengaluru city development and that he would continue to do so. Pointing out that he also holds the finance portfolio, the Chief Minister argued that, ideally, the person holding the finance portfolio should handle Bengaluru city development as the city needs huge funds.