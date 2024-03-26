GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka facing a power shortfall of 300 to 500 MW during peak hours, but situation largely stable, says Energy Dept. data 

The peak demand for summer is expected to touch 18,000 MW this year.

March 26, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
The peak demand for summer is expected to touch 18,000 MW this year.

The peak demand for summer is expected to touch 18,000 MW this year. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

As Karnataka enters the summer months, there is an electricity deficit of 300 to 500 MW (75 – 125 million units (MU)) during peak hours in some blocks, according to data provided by the Energy Department. Although the power situation in the State is largely stable now, the government is in the process of procuring electricity to bridge the deficit. 

The shortfall exists in the purchased power segment, the data shows. “As there is a rise in the temperatures, the demand has increased during the evenings and the peak hours, which is when the small shortfall is felt. However, overall, we have no shortage as of now,” a senior official from the Energy Department told The Hindu.  

This year, a peak demand of 17,220 MW was recorded in the State on March 12 and the highest energy consumption of 329.53 MU was recorded on March 22. The peak demand for summer is expected to touch 18,000 MW this year.

It has to be noted that the all-time high peak demand of 16,950 MW and the highest consumption of 294 MU was recorded on August 25, 2023, shortly before a power crisis set in Karnataka. Both of these records have already been broken this year.

However, the officials are confident about being able to maintain uninterrupted power supply in the State. 

“We have tied up with the power exchange and have already procured 500 MW for April and May as we know that the demand is going to increase. We will also utilise hydro power. The power which we have conserved so far can be used for these two months,” the senior official said. 

As of March 26, the quantum of energy available in the thermal plants of the State was 89.42 MU, in hydro stations 27.54 MU, 42.83 MU in solar energy, 9.09 MU wind energy, and over 160 MU energy from other sources. 

In October 2023, as the State faced a power crisis there was a daily shortage of 40 to 50 MU. Through a series of measures, including power purchase through exchange, power swapping with other States, and imposition of Section 11 of the Electricity Act 2003, the shortfall was overcome in a month.

Related Topics

electricity production and distribution / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.