  • ₹80 crore for automatic driving testing tracks in Devanahalli, Kolar, Hospet, Gadag, Ballari , Vijayapur, Bhalki, Yadigiri and Davangere
  • Works for connecting the metro station with Indian Railways will be taken up at an expenditure of ₹55 crore in Whitefield, K.R. Puram, Baiyappanahalli, Yeshwanthpura, Jnanabharathi and Yelahanka railway stations.
  • A proposal will be submitted to the Central Government to implement the 55 km long Gadag-Yalavagi new railway at an estimated cost of ₹640 crore 
  • Action will be taken to implement  Dharwad-Kitturu-Belagavi new railway line scheme at an estimated cost of ₹927 crore
  • Feasibility report regarding establishing airports in Davangere and Koppal districts will be prepared.
  • The runway of Mysuru Airport will be extended with assistance from the Central Government
  • To strengthen the airway connectivity system in the State, heliports will be developed at an expense of Rs.30 crore at Madikeri, Chickmagaluru and Hampi on Public Private Partnership model.
  • Government Flying Training School, Jakkur will be developed through public private participation.