Joyride operator stabbed to death in Bengaluru

Efforts on to nab accused

The Rajgopalnagar police are on the lookout for 27-year-old man who stabbed his neighbour to death over a trivial row on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Azeemullah Khan, resident of Hegganahalli in Maruthi Nagar. The accused Haneef, an unemployed youth was alcoholic and moving around with a group of youth creating nuisance in the area.

Azeemullah Khan used to advise Haneef to mend his ways and chide him frequently. On Wednesday, he confronted Haneef and humiliated him in front of others.

Enraged by this, Haneef went home and returned along with his father and also carried a knife. While his father was arguing with Azeemullah, Haneef stabbed him repeatedly and fled the scene.

Azeemullah was bleeding profusely and was rushed to hospital where he had succumbed. The police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down Haneef.