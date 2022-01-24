Bengaluru

Journalist killed in road accident

A 49-year-old journalist was killed when a truck overturned and fell on the bike he was riding, in front of the Town Hall on Sunday.

The deceased, Gangadhar Murthy, working as a sub-editor with a leading Kannada daily, was heading to the office.

The truck, belonging to a private logistic company, was going towards the city market from J.C. Road. It overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The driver fled the scene while passers-by rushed to Mr. Murthy’s aid. He was taken to Victoria hospital where he was declared dead.

A crane was used to remove the truck and clear the road. The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence, against the driver.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled Mr. Murthy’s demise.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 12:40:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/journalist-killed-in-road-accident/article38315753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY