Joint Committee of Trade Unions appeal for support

A Joint Committee of Trade Unions including - All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) appealed to the people to support the Bharat Bandh on September 27, to register their solidarity with the farmers agitating against three farm laws.

Union leaders Prabhudev Yelasangi and V.G. Desai, at a joint press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday reiterated their support to the ongoing united 10 month agitation led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha demanding scrapping of draconian farm laws. Mr. Yelasangi said that the BJP-led government was not only implementing anti-farmer policies, but they were also trying to divide people and polarize society on the communal lines.

Opposing the Centre’s decision of the National Monetisation Pipeline, he said the privatization of public sector units will have an adverse effect. He welcomed Mission Uttar Pradesh and Mission Uttarakhand launched by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Muzzafarnagar on September 5, said that the farmers’ organizations will campaign against the BJP in both States going to the polls next year.