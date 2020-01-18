Jayadeva flyover to be razed from Monday

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will start demolishing the flyover near Jayadeva hospital on Monday for construction of the new elevated road-cum-rail corridor, including Jayadeva Junction Interchange Station.

The Jayadeva flyover connects R.V. Road to Central Silk Board.

This will result in complete closure of the flyover. However, there will be no change in the traffic movement at the Jayadeva underpass on both ways, a release said.

Metro construction work is already under progress at Jayadeva flyover for the Electronics City Corridor of Reach 5 of Phase 2.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) between 18th main of Marenahalli Road to 29th main of BTM end stage will be closed for traffic in both the directions every day from 10.30 p.m. to 5.30 a.m. It will be open only for two-wheelers, ambulances and BMTC buses from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Movement of other vehicles will be prohibited, according to a BMRCL release.

Cars and autos can cross the ORR 16th main road and 29th main road.

Parking of vehicles on both internal and arterial roads to Marenahalli main road between 18th main of Marenahalli to Silk Board Junction via 36th cross, 28th main, East End Road of Jayanagar, Tavarekere main road, 29th, 16th, and 7th main roads of BTM 2nd stage will be prohibited at all times.