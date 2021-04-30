Japan to confer Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays decoration to Bengaluru teacher

Bengaluru teacher Shyamala Ganesh, the former director of the Japanese Language School, will be conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays. In a press release, Consulate-General of Japan, Bengaluru highlighted Ms. Ganesh’s contribution to the spread of the Japanese language and culture in Karnataka.

The decision to confer the decoration is the first of its kind since the establishment of the Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru, the release stated. Ms. Ganesh is also former President of the Bengaluru Chapter of Ohara-ryu Ikebana, and helped popularise not just the language but also other cultural traditions such as Ikebana, Japanese flower arrangements, and hosting exchange events.

As the Director of the Japanese Language School, Ms. Ganesh contributed to the spread of the language and trained candidates for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test course. As an administrative executive of the "Lotus and Chrysanthemum Trust" whose establishment she has contributed to, Ms. Ganesh contributed enormously to the promotion of understanding and mutual understanding of both Japanese and Indian cultures, stated the release.